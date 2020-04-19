Killing Eve season 3 episode 2 sneak peek: Konstantin visits Villanelle







Coming up on tomorrow night’s Killing Eve season 3 episode 2, what we’re going to be seeing is the latest from Villanelle as she tries to figure out both where she lies in this world and also what she wants now. She’s being actively recruited, but we also know that she also does not respond well to people telling her what to do — or, to Konstantin showing up at her place reasonably unannounced.

This does, as per the sneak peek, lead to Villanelle having quite the reaction to his presence. She makes it clear that he can’t come in there without an invitation, and she’s pretty darn mad at him for everything that she feels is a betrayal. She also makes it clear that she’s been having some conversations as of late with Dasha … otherwise known as someone else who has betrayed her. She doesn’t trust her, but she also doesn’t trust Konstantin and she thinks that Dasha will help her get a much stronger place within the organization.

Aside from this sequence, we know that some of the main events within episode 2 have to revolve around the shocking death of Kenny and whatever is going to be coming up around the bend with that. This is the sort of event that will devastate Eve, and perhaps also get her out from where she’s been as of late. Killing Eve is better when a lot of these characters are working together, and we imagine that we’ll be seeing that in due time. Be prepared for the story to take some pretty big leaps — it better, given that there are only eight installments in a season.

