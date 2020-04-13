Killing Eve season 3 episode 2 spoilers: Will Carolyn, Eve band together?







Are you ready to learn about what’s coming next on Killing Eve season 3 episode 2? Think clowns, but also the aftermath of that notable premiere death.

If you look below, you can see the promo for what is coming on BBC America next week … and it starts with Villanelle sporting quite the clown costume as she works to potentially take out a new target. Let’s face it — while Jodie Comer’s character does love to have a good time, we don’t quite think that this is quite what she typically has in mind with that. We know the show does love its little assassin vignettes at the start of each episode and this could be another one of those.

For more Killing Eve video updates, remember to watch some of our latest thoughts on what lies ahead at the bottom of this article! Once you check that out, be sure to then also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and view our show playlist.

As for what the main event of the episode is going to more than likely be, we’re looking at a situation coming up where Eve may be forced to find herself back on the 12’s trial — or, at the very least, starting to deal with the aftermath of losing Kenny. This could be the sort of jumping-off point that puts her and Carolyn in one another’s orbit again, as they have a unified goal that they really haven’t for quite a long time. It also puts Eve in a terrible spot as she may eventually have to confront her shooter, someone with a mutual obsession and someone who subconsciously is almost certainly not over the relationship the two shared.

We’re expecting inevitable reunions throughout the season — the major question we’re left to wonder is just how long the writers are going to spend getting us to that point.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Killing Eve right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Killing Eve season 3 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want more news on the series coming up. (Photo: BBC America.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







