Lucifer season 5 premiere date: Is it being pushed back slightly?







We know that Lucifer season 5 should be coming onto Netflix before too long, but is it going to be as soon as some expected? There are some reasons to have doubt over that.

In a post on Twitter, co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich noted that “post has been delayed” on the upcoming season — which basically means that it’s harder for the episodes to be 100% complete. Much of this is likely due to circumstances going on in the real world, as shows have experienced either delays or full-on work stoppages because their post-production team does not have access to all of their typical equipment. Lucifer is a show that does often rely on post-production for things like Lucifer’s wings, special effects, and of course all of the editing/sound mixing that you get on any live-action show that is out there. (Remember that Lucifer Morningstar may also be starting off season 5 in Hell, and that may very well create even further challenges for a show like this.)

It’s really too early to tell as to what sort of delay that we could be getting on the season, but our feeling at the moment is that it probably won’t be an incredibly long one. Modrovich made it known that she feels like fans will get a release date soon for the first half of the season, which we’re hoping could mean either a May or June launch.

As for the second half of the season, production was not entirely done at the time filming was forced to shut down. Our hope is that there will be opportunities for the cast and crew to get back to work within the months ahead, but safety always comes first — it doesn’t matter if you are a star or someone working hard behind the scenes.

I do indeed. Post has been delayed… but we’ll let you know as soon as we can. ❤️ — Ildy Modrovich (@Ildymojo) April 16, 2020

