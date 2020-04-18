God Friended Me season 2 episode 20 video: Miles’ new perspective







Coming up on God Friended Me season 2 this weekend, you’re going to be seeing Miles do everything that he can in order to consider a new perspective on life.

For the better part of the past two seasons, we’re seen him do everything within his power to learn the identity of the God Account, and went so far as to contact people within several countries for answers. Yet, all doing this has done is cause him more frustration and difficulty. It hasn’t brought him answers, and he’s recognized that there are some other things that should be priorities within his life. Take, for example, helping to be there for Ali while she recovers, and then also working on continuing to build his podcast audience. This is what Miles is trying to do now with a live event that is coming up, and in the sneak peek below, he puts his priority on that more so than finding answers.

Not only this, but Miles also tells Rakesh that he’s willing to go ahead and invite Cara and Adam to attend, as well. If Cara is happy in her new relationship, he doesn’t want to do anything to get in the way of that … or at least that is what he’s saying. We’re not altogether sure that we believe him, though, since he may be trying to convince himself of something.

Ultimately, at this point we just have to prepare to be emotional at every second given that the series is ending and with that, every second matters. Let’s hope that there’s at least an emotional conclusion to some of these characters’ arcs. Even if we don’t learn who is behind the God Account, it would at least be nice to understand more how they’re all going to move forward.

