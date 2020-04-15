God Friended Me season 2: Violett Beane on show cancellation







At the moment, we’re still reeling from the news that God Friended Me has been canceled after two seasons on the air. It’s not something that we were preparing for, and it’s certainly not something that we wanted. It did feel like there was room for a number of other stories coming up … but we’re now not going to get a chance to see some of them play out.

It does appear as though there is a “series finale” coming on April 26 — but it feels more like a season finale written as a possible series-ender than something necessarily planned out to be a definite conclusion. This is at least based on an Instagram post from Violett Beane, who noted that the cast just found out yesterday about the show being canceled. That means that there must have at least been some hope about a possible season 3 back during production … and we think it was definitely a toss-up for some time.

Were there some reasons to hope for a renewal here? Sure. For starters, the live viewership for the show was pretty solid, and tonally it does feel like this was a breath of fresh air at a time where a lot of people needed something like this. Unfortunately, the DVR ratings, demo viewership, and pressure leading off Sunday night proved to be too much for God Friended Me … and we also feel like it didn’t help that the show wasn’t an in-house production, and that does tend to matter a lot.

For now, we’re not hearing anything about a potential season 3 somewhere else … but never say never, right?

Are you still sad over the God Friended Me cancellation?

