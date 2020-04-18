Did Yellowstone season 3 finish filming before shutdown?







We know that there are plenty of people with questions when it comes to summer television, and understandably so. Because of what’s going on with the health crisis nation-wise, a lot of productions have been forced to shut down production. Some may not even be able to film anything at all.

For the sake of this article, though, we want to take on a series in Yellowstone that in the eyes of many is a fan favorite. It does incredibly well in the ratings for Paramount Network, as well, so we’re sure that they are also very much invested in getting the episodes out there. Luckily, all evidence suggests that you will still see them this summer.

According to a new report coming in from TVLine, the entirety of the third season was able to film prior to productions starting to shut down, meaning that there is a chance you will be able to see the entirety of the story this summer. Much of that could depend on how much the sound/editing/post-production teams can work remotely, and if episodes can be finished on schedule. Given the amount of time until season 3 should premiere this summer, we’re hopeful there won’t be any interruption here.

Yellowstone, for those who haven’t seen it as of yet, is summer television at its best — an immersive story with memorable characters and a real willingness to take big risks. It has a big audience, but we still feel like there are plenty of people who haven’t had a chance to see it yet. Consider now to be one of the perfect times to go in there and check it out — if, of course, you haven’t had an opportunity to see it already.

For now, though, nothing is confirmed — we will have more news as it comes out.

