Yellowstone season 3 spoilers: Your Roarke Morris introduction







Yellowstone season 3 isn’t going to be premiering until this summer on Paramount Network, but we’ve got a pretty good tease now!

We first hard some time ago that Josh Holloway was going to be coming aboard the series as Roarke Morris, a major power-player who would serve as an interesting foil to the Duttons. We know that he’s smart, savvy, and capable of doing whatever he can to get his way. We’ve also seen a little more video proof now of what he brings to the table.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see the first meeting between Roarke and Beth Dutton, and we get the sense already that these two are going to be fast friends … or not. More than likely, they are going to be going toe-to-toe for some time. What Roarke is already showing here is that he understands fully the local laws around the Duttons’ property … and how he can find a way to fish in a stream even on land he doesn’t own. He’s standing right in the middle of the water, recognizing fully that if he goes on the land, he will be trespassing. He’s fishing in just about as nonchalant manner as possible, almost as though he knows what he’s doing.

Oddly, this entire scene reminds us of the episode of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown where the late host was in Montana, learning a good bit about what it was like to live in the area.

Anyhow, we do think that this scene is a foundation of why it will be hard to challenge Roarke — he’s smart and prepared. Also, Josh Holloway is the perfect actor for this role. He knows a great deal about presenting confidence and even use it to hide something deeper — these are qualities that Sawyer had for many years over on Lost.

While there is no firm premiere date for Yellowstone season 3 just yet, here’s to hoping that we have it in the near future.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone, including a look behind the scenes

What do you want to see on Yellowstone season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and be sure to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







