Yellowstone season 3: Kevin Costner, cast tease what’s next







Let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way now — Yellowstone season 3 isn’t premiering on Paramount Network in the near future. It would be exciting if it did, but we can’t quite snap our fingers and make new episodes come on the air.

Yet, there’s clearly a lot to anticipate, and the video below gives you a small sense of what is coming up next! The cast and crew do their best in order to tease up some of what’s coming, including what looks to be a “colossal” story with higher stakes than season 2. Perhaps the most important new player here is Roarke Morris, played by former Lost star Josh Holloway. This is a guy who is extremely successful, smart, and very much shrwed. He’s the sort of adversary who may have some similarities to other people the Dutton clan have taken on before, but he’s got his own style. He’s dangerous, and it’s possible no one will know exactly how to deal with him.

In a broader sense, season 3 is going to continue to test key relationships as we work in order to learn, one way or another, if most of these people can handle the ever-changing world around them. There is a lot of tragedy here, and characters across the board have done things that they regret.

Yellowstone season 3 does not have a specific premiere date beyond just “summer,” and we’re sure that the network could not be more excited to get these episodes on the air. If nothing else, the first two seasons proved to be such a ratings sensation for them that they would love for it to come back and lift their lineup once more. Tonally and visually, it’s such a different show than anything else on TV. Add to this the presence of people like Kevin Costner, and it’s not altogether hard to figure out why the anticipation is what it is.

