Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Will JWoww attend bachelorette party?







Coming up on tonight’s new episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, there is a significant event coming in Angelina’s bachelorette party. It’s taken a lot for Angelina to get to this point in her life, and we know that this event is probably going to be crazy. It’s the world of Jersey Shore … so we don’t know how you can expect anything else.

Now, the next order of business is simply this: Trying to figure out who is actually going to be there for the big event. This is where the latest sneak peek on the subject comes into play. If you look below, you can see Deena doing what she can to encourage JWoww to come to New Orleans to see her and be a part of the festivities — Jenni hasn’t heard from her about the event, and that has thrown her mind into a little bit of confusion as to whether or not she’d genuinely want to be there.

There are a lot of big choices that are going to need to be made across this episode. Will Jenni attend, and if so, will she actually turn up unannounced? Deena seems to be intent on having this be a surprise, where Angelina isn’t sure that she is going to be there in advance. We’re not sure that this is the best idea in the world, largely because we’re talking about a couple of people here who don’t have the best history in the world. There have been a number of arguments, and almost any of them can erupt at any time.

Also, and as Deena notes, Angelina isn’t altogether great at resolving arguments. Hence, why she no longer apparently has the same Maid of Honor. The two had an issue that, when the dust settles, they were not able to work out.

Related News – Be sure to get more information now on tonight’s episode

What do you think is going to transpire on Jersey Shore Family Vacation tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you do want some other news on the series. (Photo: MTV.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Will @JENNIWOWW go to the Bachelorette Party after all? 🤔 @angelinamtvjs may be in for a surprise on tonight's #JSFamilyVacation! pic.twitter.com/gzNL7Za2Yp — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) April 16, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







