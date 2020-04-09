Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 3 episode 21: A Bachelorette party







Next week on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 3 episode 21, the bachelorette party is going to be here! Typically, that is the sort of occasion that is lighthearted, fun, and gives everyone an opportunity to let loose.

But, of course, this is Jersey Shore — we think we’ve learned well enough from years of watching this that nothing ever goes according to plan. There’s going to be a celebration in New Orleans within this episode, which feels like the perfect sort of place to have this sort of celebration. However, at some point along the way you have to remember that a lot of these cast members have a deep history and a ton of conflicts from the past. Because of this, it’s important to remember that something terrible can happen at just about any moment. If you are one of the people in the cast, you almost have to tread lightly because of that.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 3 episode 21 with more news as to what’s coming up next:

It’s bachelorette party time as the girls head to New Orleans to celebrate Angelina. But unresolved issues threaten to blow the whole thing up.

At least we’re getting something positive as we get closer to the end of the season … right? Weddings within the world of Jersey Shore are always a little bit strange, mostly because it’s crazy to think how far some of these people have come. Think back to the versions of The Situation or Angelina that we saw back in the first season many years ago. Then, translate that over to the versions of them we’re seeing now. It’s been a wild journey, and we at least know that it’s not over yet. Whether it ever ends with a flourish or a flop remains to be seen…

