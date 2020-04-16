Survivor: Winners at War episode 11 spoilers: Double Agent Tony







Tonight on Survivor: Winners at War episode 10, you ended up seeing a twist on the time-honored classic in the family visit. There was no challenge, and instead, we had to wait a good bit of time in order to see the game aspect of the show really start to take shape. (We’d never had a family visit like this before, and ironically, we had another first in Tony winning a solo immunity challenge — that’s never happened before in all of his time on the show.)

As peaceful and happy as the first part of the episode was, the second part of it was all sorts of crazy. What we ended up seeing here was a situation where both Jeremy and Sarah ended up playing their advantages, and from there, Kim ended up playing her immunity idol in order to save Denise. That did actually end up nullifying some votes, but not enough as we ended up seeing Tyson be voted out (again) at the conclusion of the episode.

As we move into episode 11 of the series, it seems clear on paper that the group of Tony, Nick, Sarah, Sophie, and Ben by and large has total control of the game. They’ve got numbers, and they also still have Sophie’s idol at her disposal. Meanwhile, Jeremy, Michele, Kim, and Denise are now left … and the target is going to be big on Jeremy and Kim moving forward. How will they recover?

The preview tonight showcased that Tony could be trying to play Double Agent — which does make sense, given that this is one of the things that he is really good at.

