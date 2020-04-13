Survivor: Winners at War to have virtual reunion show







Today, CBS confirmed something that a number of people suspected when it comes to the Survivor: Winners at War reunion — it’s still going to happen. Yet, it’s not going to be in the traditional format in front of a studio audience.

Instead, we’re going to be seeing Jeff Probst take part in what is a virtual reunion-of-sorts, as he will converse with a number of castaways over the course of the big three-hour event on Wednesday, May 13. There’s also going to be a two-hour installment the week before on May 6 — meaning that basically, we’re going to have a lot of time to spend with some of these players before the season winds down. That’s going to be especially important, considering that there is no clear indication at the moment as to when a season 41 will happen. Filming has already been delayed due to the real-life health crisis.

In a statement, here is some of what CBS had to say about the finale/reunion show plans that are currently set up:

On the 40th season finale of SURVIVOR: WINNERS AT WAR, following an epic 39-day battle, host Jeff Probst will crown one castaway the winner who will take home the $2 million prize, the largest in reality show history, and earn the title of Sole Survivor for the second time. During the finale, Jeff will also virtually connect by video with all 20 players to discuss the highlights of the season.

Will the reunion show look and feel a little bit different than usual? Sure, but we don’t think that this will hugely interrupt what is a really fantastic season. It’s still a chance to hear from some of the best players out there, and it’s nice to see that there will be a proper ending — and that we have a chance to see the winner react to them being named Soul Survivor and officially getting the grand prize. Filming for the season took place last year, so the finalists have been waiting for this for quite a long time.

What do you think about Survivor: Winners at War having a virtual reunion?

