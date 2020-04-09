Survivor: Winners at War episode 10: Aftermath of a crazy Tribal







As we move into Survivor: Winners at War episode 10, is there a chance for some more chaos? Well, the bar was set high tonight! This was one of the craziest Tribal Councils that we’ve seen all season, as we saw a live Tribal, mass chaos, and then Adam being incredibly paranoid while other people talked about Ben being super-paranoid. This was great. One of the most exciting things about this episode for us was whether or not Adam was going to go grab Jeff’s podium thinking that there was an immunity idol on it.

Yet, Adam did do it! The image of him trying to grab the podium will live on in Survivor history. The best thing about this whole exchange is Jeff Probst playing along with it for a long time. Oh, and Adam was still voted out at the end of all of it, so a lot of his ridiculousness was really for nothing. At least he played hard, right? He even admitted at the end that he made way too many mistakes. Gotta love him being so willing to own it after the fact!

Based on the promo that we saw tonight, it looks as though Kim wants to make a move, there are conversations about getting rid of Jeremy, and there were some attempts to split up Sarah and Sophie. Will any of that work? Well, one classic rule with promos in this game is that often, what happens is not something that we see in advance. We’ll find out in a matter of just seven days…

In general, we do think that this was one of the most entertaining seasons we’ve had, with a lot of constant gameplay twists and turns.

