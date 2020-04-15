Agents of SHIELD season 7 spoilers: Agent Carter character will appear







There have been reports for a while of an Agent Carter crossover on Agents of SHIELD season 7 — isn’t it nice to know that it’s happening for sure?

According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, Enver Gjokaj will be reprising his onetime role of Daniel Sousa on the final season of the ABC series. (If you missed it, head over here to see the premiere date for the season.) Sousa was an agent with the Strategic Scientific Reserve over on Agent Carter, where he appeared alongside Hayley Atwell and many other great characters. The big question that remains is what version of Sousa we’ll be seeing here. We know that SHIELD traveled back to the 1930’s at the end of season 6, but with Agent Carter set a handful of years later, we’re either going to see more time-travel or an earlier version of Sousa.

Either way, the news is thrilling. Here is some of what Gjokaj had to say to the aforementioned site about getting the exciting role offered to him again:

“It wasn’t anywhere near my brain … I would’ve been thrilled at any moment for it to come back, but I think as an actor you don’t have time. You just have to move on to the next project.”

Meanwhile, executive producer Jed Whedon explained what was so fun about being able to bring Sousa in — especially with the new iteration of Coulson that exists within this world:

“One of the things we think is so fun — especially with Coulson, who’s just a fanboy for S.H.I.E.L.D. history — is them just getting to walk right into [that history] … “With Sousa, we had a good opportunity to hit that note with Agent Coulson.”

While Sousa’s appearance is the only big news announced today, we wouldn’t be surprised if there are more surprises that come out later. With Agents of SHIELD getting time in order to plan out their endgame, there’s a reasonably good chance they will have at least callbacks thrown in to past seasons and storylines.

