Agents of SHIELD season 7 premiere date official at ABC

Today, the network confirmed that come Wednesday, May 27, the series is going to premiere starting at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. There are going to be thirteen more episodes in this final season, and it’s one that could feature time travel, new enemies, and also a new iteration of Coulson that could exist in some sort of LMD form.

For a few more details, check out the official synopsis right away for what lies ahead:

Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world.

Within this season, we’re sure that there are a lot of different surprises that we’re going to see at just about every moment. Even though filming concluded some time ago, the writers and producers have worked very much hard to ensure that this is a great, satisfying conclusion to the story. We do get a real sense that they would like to work in order to ensure that there is something great for longtime fans to look forward to — and maybe we’ll see some callbacks to some other things that are present within the MCU, as well.

Agents of SHIELD could very well be one of the last MCU shows to exist beyond Disney+. With that in mind, it’s best to enjoy this for as long as we possibly can.

