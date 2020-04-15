Nancy Drew episode 18 will be considered season 1 finale







There’s been a lot of confusion out there when it comes to Nancy Drew episode 18 — almost as much as mysteries on the show itself. After all, The CW has promoted the installment as the “spring finale,” indicating that there could be more coming down the road for season 1.

What’s the reason for a lot of the confusion? It has a good bit to do with the simple fact that this was not meant to be the season finale originally. Networks have struggled over the last little while to try to figure out the proper terminology when it comes to how to promote their shows. They don’t want to overly-emphasize that something is a finale when it doesn’t feel like one … but that doesn’t make it any less of a finale when it airs. It’s just a more incomplete one.

Speaking via Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Melinda Hsu Taylor made it clear that in her mind, this will be the end of the season:

“We are calling this a season finale … There is plenty more story to come, which we will pick up with in season 2. We’re excited for that, but this is now the season finale.”

Some of the story for season 2 could technically be stories that were planned for season 1, but it could all be semantics in a way. The most important thing here is that there are going to be opportunities to see some cool stories coming up — and mysteries that will allow more questions and hopefully good teases for the future. We already have a good one with that big paternity twist that recently went down. (Read more about that here.)

For more news about the finale of Nancy Drew, be sure to view the synopsis below:

SPRING FINALE – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew investigate a mysterious death which also leads to new details regarding the Aglaeca curse. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star. Ramsey Nickell directed the episode written by Erika Harrison & Jesse Stern (#118). Original airdate 4/15/2020. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

What do you want to see on the Nancy Drew finale?

How do you anticipate this story coming to a close? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also remember to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

