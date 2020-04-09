





Nancy Drew episode 17 came on the air on Wednesday night after a brief break, and it did so with one of the biggest reveals we’ve seen so far. After all, this was an episode that delivered a big jaw-dropping reveal, and one that should be leaving people talking for quite some time.

In the end here, we’re talking about a reveal where Ryan Hudson was revealed to be our title character’s real father. The were already some theories out there about it, but the way that it played out on the episode was all sorts of dramatic. It may have taken some time for some TV critics to take notice to the CW series, but at this point, it’s firing on all cylinders. Everything seems to be building, even though it’s not entirely clear how many stories will play out here due to things going on in the real world.

Here’s the thing, though — while not every viewer may have been privy to the truth behind the twist here, Riley Smith was from the get-go. Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, he confirmed that he was well aware from the start that Riley would eventually be revealed to be the biological dad:

“That was one of the reasons I decided to do the show … When they offered it to me, they said they had a secret to pitch me. I was hoping this was it, so when I got on the phone with everybody, I was like, ‘I’m totally in.’ I had to wait 17 episodes before I could really talk about it with anyone, so I’m glad we’ve finally gotten to this point.”

This is a move that totally does change the show, and it also does give the character of Ryan something new to explore. The character hasn’t always been painted in the best light, but one of the interesting things about that is that it does allow the writers more opportunities to explore things from different angles moving forward.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to the next new Nancy Drew episode

What did you think about the big, shocking twist on Nancy Drew tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want more news. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







