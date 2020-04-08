Nancy Drew episode 18 spoilers: First spring finale details







Next week’s Nancy Drew episode 18 is being labeled the “spring finale,” and because of that it can only mean one thing: We’re going to be waiting a long time to see what’s coming up following this episode airing. We’re in the midst of some very strange scheduling decisions brought on these days by what’s going on in the real world, so we’d just say to expect this for a number of different shows that are out there.

So what’s going to be coming up within this episode? Well, it’s pretty much the very thing that is iconic to every Nancy Drew story out there — a chance to see her investigate a death. Of course, this is one that has some far-reaching implications … and could tie back to some other important stuff so far this season. For more, be sure to check out the Nancy Drew episode 18 synopsis:

SPRING FINALE – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew investigate a mysterious death which also leads to new details regarding the Aglaeca curse. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star. Ramsey Nickell directed the episode written by Erika Harrison & Jesse Stern (#118). Original airdate 4/15/2020. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

One of the things that we’ve most enjoyed about Nancy Drew season 1 is simply the opportunity to see the story build over time. It’s a perfect testament of the fact that often, shows do benefit tremendously from getting an opportunity to develop an audience and get a better sense of what they can do creatively. It’s found a great balance of mixing mystery with some fantastic characters and interesting, unexpected twists.

