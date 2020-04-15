When Calls the Heart season 7 episode 9 sneak peek: Will Lee die?







Entering When Calls the Heart season 7 episode 9 this weekend, it makes some sense that there’s going to be a lot of drama. The Lucas – Elizabeth – Nathan love triangle is only going to continue, and then there are concerns aplenty over the condition of Lee.

at the end of this past episode, it looked as though Lee’s life was very much on the line after a massive storm tore through Hope Valley. He is a beloved member of the community, so of course it makes sense that the community would rally around him. You get a small sense of this in the sneak peek below, as Elizabeth offers to bring food and nobody wants to leave until they hear some news.

So will Lee actually die? There is legitimate concern, as the injury was severe and this is not a world with the same medical advancements that we’ve got today. Yet, we want to believe that When Calls the Heart, especially with the tone that it has, will allow him to find a way to pull through. Also, we just lost another major character in Abigal last season (under completely different circumstances, mind you) and we’re not sure that we really need to see the series saying goodbye to another longtime character.

We’re not going to know a full answer here until the next When Calls the Heart episode airs, but through the final two episodes of the season, we’re hoping for good news there and some clarity when it comes to Elizabeth’s love life. They’ve let this situation play out for most of the season and it would be nice to have something a little more certain now. (Of course, it would also be nice to have further news on a season 3…)

