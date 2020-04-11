The Resident season 4: Will leftover season 3 episodes be carried over?







While there is no confirmation that The Resident season 4 is going to be happening at Fox, we’d argue that, at least for now, there is a reason to be hopeful. The show performed well enough and with Fox not having enough big hits elsewhere, they’re going to need some other programming.

So provided that the show does come back, the next order of business here is this: Trying to figure out what remains of the leftover season 3 episodes. Remember that not all of them were able to be filmed because of the health crisis, some some of these scripts could be moved over to the start of next season.

Yet, will they? It’s challenging since the climate is very much different in the world now than it was when these episodes were written. With that in mind, you can be prepared for a few things to be switched up now; the stories may not be identical, but there are elements of these episodes that could still be in place.

Want more discussions on the future of The Resident? Then be sure to watch our take on the finale below! Once you do, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist.

In speaking on the subject of what lies ahead with these scripts to HollywoodLife, here is what executive producer Todd Harthan had to say:

It’s part of our plan. It’s a yes and no. There are big elements that existed in those last 3 hours that we love, and I think it would have made either for exciting end or an incredible jumping-off point for a new season. I think some of the pieces are being moved around. A lot of what we had is being preserved, but we’re just kind of retooling some pieces around it. The best analogy I can give probably is that we kind of had a well-built puzzle, and then someone came in and kind of messed up the left half of it and the pieces got thrown on the floor, which my 8-year-old son did this morning. Now we’re looking at all pieces again.

The most important thing right now is that Morris Chestnut comes back to finish his arc as Barrett Cain — luckily, it does feel like that is going to happen.

Related News – Check out more on the series’ renewal odds at Fox

What do you want The Resident season 4 to bring to the table?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







