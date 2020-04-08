The Resident season 3 finale ratings: Do they boost season 4 odds?







The first The Resident season 3 finale ratings are in, and of course, we’re left now to question what the future holds even further. Will there be a season 4 renewal over at Fox? The latest numbers give us a little bit of hope…

Overall, last night’s new episode ended up generating a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also more than 4.9 million viewers — its largest total audience of the entire season. This is a very impressive viewer total, and it shows that there is still a good bit of enthusiasm out there.

So what does this mean when it comes to the potential of a season 4? We do think that there’s a really good chance the show will be back, but we don’t think that it’s altogether dependent just on what the ratings were for last night. For weeks now, we think that Fox has looked at everything from the demo to DVR ratings to internet streams to even international performance. They’re also probably well aware of the fact that they’ve got a lot of other programs out there that have either been canceled or are ending after this season. There’s a real need that they have for quality programming, and the Matt Czuchry drama does fit the bill.

If we had to guess, we would wager that news on The Resident season 4 will be coming at some point between and mid-May. Some networks have taken their time announcing future seasons, but Fox has been a little quicker to make the good news clear. We have a feeling that they will do something similar here, as well.

