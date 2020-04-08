The Resident season 4: Will a Conrad – Nic wedding happen?







We technically don’t know if The Resident season 4 is going to happen yet at Fox, but we do think there’s a central event worthy of excitement. Is there going to be a chance to see Conrad and Nic get married? This season, we saw the two become engaged — however, there wasn’t a whole lot of movement after the fact on the subject. We’re still waiting in order to see what the producers have planned, but it doesn’t sound as though there was a plan to feature the ceremony even if the show had a chance to complete its full order. (Production was shut down early due to the current health crisis, as it has been for the bulk of all TV shows at present.)

So why is the series being so patient to plan all of this out? Speaking in a new interview on the subject with TV Insider, here is some of what executive producer Todd Harthan had to say:

We can only do it once, so it’s like the proposal. We talked about that so much in the writers’ room about how we wanted to execute that, and we must have had a dozen different versions, and then the one we landed on, we all collectively felt like had its own fresh and unique execution. We want to do the same thing with the wedding, so we don’t want to rush into how and when we’ll do it. It is certainly being talked about, even more so than the proposal itself.

If we had it our way…

We’d probably work in order to plan out a wedding for Matt Czuchry and Emily VanCamp’s characters at some point midway through season 4 — wouldn’t it be perfect during February sweeps? We have to wait and see if the show gets renewed first, but still…

