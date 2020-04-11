The Rookie season 2 episode 17 promo: Has Nolan been made?







The Rookie season 2 episode 17 is coming onto ABC tomorrow night, and this is one that is going to pose all sorts of trouble. Take, for example, what is happening to John Nolan in the moment.

In the promo below, you can get a good sense as to some of what is coming up here. Nolan is a part of an undercover mission looking into a drug trade — at first, it seems as though things are going quite swimmingly. So where do things go wrong? Well, it may have to do with a confidential informant being found in the middle of an operation … one that could lead to some big trouble for Nolan. It shows that said informant is back within a dangerous line of work and through that, there’s a real risk that he could get made.

Basically, an unforeseen issue could cause this entire operation to go up in flames and Nolan’s going to have to act quickly to get himself out of this bind.

As for what else is coming within this episode, be prepared to take a real dive into how Lucy Chen is doing when it comes to her dating life. After she went through what she did earlier this year, that’s not the easiest world to re-enter. It can be scary and you often don’t know which way to turn or how to deal with all of the trauma. She may heal, but we don’t anticipate that it’s going to be something that comes her way immediately. It’s going to require some patience, healing, and the support of a lot of her friends and colleagues. As we approach the end of the season and look towards the future, we can’t set the bar too high. We just hope that we’re entertained every single step of the way.

