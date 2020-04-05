The Rookie season 2 episode 17 spoilers: Nolan’s informant trouble







Want to get some more insight when it comes to The Rookie season 2 episode 17? We’d go ahead and say that it’s all about relationships.

For John Nolan, the forefront of this episode is going to be him trying to handle the relationship with an informant. These are people who are rather essential to any cop’s job, mostly because you need them to be able to successfully complete cases and get information on leads. You help them, and then they also try to help you.

Yet, Nolan will come into some rather unforeseen situations in this episode, largely due to the fact that this informant is back engaging in some more criminal activity of her own. That’s an issue that he’s going to have to deal with.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full The Rookie season 2 episode 17 synopsis below:

Officer Nolan’s relationship with his first confidential informant is tested when he discovers her back on the street dealing drugs. Meanwhile, Lucy’s fear of dating following her abduction and her intrusion into Jackson’s relationship is beginning to threaten their friendship.

If we were Lucy at the moment, we would very much understand being afraid of dating — or really just about everything. The best thing that she should do is have some patience and understand that it’s going to take some time before her life starts to feel close to what it once did. It may never fully get there. Cops still feel trauma — even if they’re used to having tough lives and being in near-death situations, that doesn’t mean that they can just take a deep breath and forget about things entirely. We’ll see where the story ends up taking her over the course of the next few weeks.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Rookie right now

What do you want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 2 episode 17?

Which story intrigues you the most? Be sure to share right away now in the comments below! Also, be sure to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







