Grey’s Anatomy season 17: Amelia, Link’s baby will not be named Derek







As we enter Grey’s Anatomy season 17, we know that Amelia and Link are going to be naming their baby. Such a thing is inevitable, but originally he was going to be named this season. There were plans for the name to be revealed in season 16 episode 22, but this was one of the episodes that was cut due to the health crisis sweeping the entire world.

So, for now, you’re going to be waiting for many months on end in order to see the baby named. Yet, we can go ahead and reveal this: The baby isn’t going to be named Derek in honor of Amelia’s late brother. Speaking in a new interview with the Hollywood Reporter, show boss Krista Vernoff explained why this isn’t something that Amelia would want:

I will tell you that the name is not Derek (laughing). I’ll give you that the line in 1622 about Derek was that Link pitched it and Amelia said, ‘I don’t want to cry every time I look at my baby, so no.’ But the name is meaningful, yes.

We think that this name is so important mostly because of the investment so many viewers have in Amelia as a character. Remember that this is someone we first met years ago and saw on two different shows in this one and Private Practice. Because of that, there are a lot of ways that the series can nod towards her past and also what we know about Link. We are a fan of Chris Carmack’s character, but it’s a little bit harder for viewers to have as deep a connection to him. Why? It’s simply a matter of us not knowing him anywhere near as well as some other characters within this world.

What do you want to see Link and Amelia’s baby be named?

