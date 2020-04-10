Grey’s Anatomy season 17: What is Amelia & Link’s baby name?







For everyone out there who is curious to learn more about the name of Amelia and Link’s baby on Grey’s Anatomy, rest assured that you will know. However, it’s not something that you’re getting an answer to right away.

In a new post on Twitter, show executive producer Krista Vernoff confirmed that there was a plan to focus on the name of the baby coming up in what would have been episode 22 of the season. It was not something that the writers were planning to ignore in the slightest! Yet, because of filming shutting down we’re now in a position where we’ll be forced to wait for a while in order to see what’s coming up next.

For some more news on Grey’s Anatomy in video form, be sure to check out some of the latest below! Once you do this, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full series playlist for more.

We know that the baby-name story is not the only thing that was planned for episode 22, as there was also a plan to bring back the trafficking story that DeLuca had unearthed earlier this season. There were suspicions that he was just having a manic episode when, in reality, he may have just been upset and angry that he wasn’t being listened to. There is more to that story, and we hope that this will be something that is also picked up down the road.

We’re in a challenging spot now with the show moving forward, as Vernoff and the writers have to figure out just how much of the planned storylines they want to use as opposed to how much they want to dip into current events or other stuff that is going on in the world. It’s a tricky balancing act that they are facing but, when the dust settles, we want to think that they’ll focus on what matters the most with this show: The characters and the work that they do.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy and what’s coming up next!

What do you think Amelia and Link’s baby name is going to be?

Let us know some of your thoughts in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

There was a big story around naming the baby in what would have been the next episode. Sorry but you will have to wait for next season! 💜 https://t.co/eJFfR4nODQ — Krista Vernoff (@KristaVernoff) April 10, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







