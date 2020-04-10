Grey’s Anatomy season 17: Could Justin Chambers ever return?







Is there ever a chance that Justin Chambers comes back to Grey’s Anatomy at some point during season 17? Or, what about Katherine Heigl?

Even though tonight marked the season 16 finale and there were a lot of major twists within that episode, there’s no question that Alex Karev’s farewell remains the biggest episode of the season. It was insanely polarizing, with some hating it and others feeling like there was no better way for the character to go.

Let’s make one thing very clear at the moment — there are no plans for Chambers to return to the show, or at least in an official capacity. We’re not sure it will ever happen. Yet, there could be a certain openness behind the scenes for it. Speaking to Deadline in a finale postmortem piece today, show executive producer Krista Vernoff confirmed that she is not going to rule anything out at the moment:

When I left the show in Season 7, people asked me if there was any chance of me ever coming back, and I was smart enough to say, “Never say never.” Here I am, so who knows?

In our mind, if there is a chance to bring back Chambers, it would probably be either a series finale or some sort of other enormous event. We can’t see it happening unless Jo was fully happy and recovered from what happened, mostly because otherwise, it would be akin to sticking the knife in and twisting it. It’d almost be too much for all of us to collectively bear.

What do you think: Should Justin Chambers return for Grey’s Anatomy season 17?

