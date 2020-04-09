Grey’s Anatomy season 17 premiere date hopes for Ellen Pompeo, cast







Following tonight’s big episode, are you interested in getting our early Grey’s Anatomy season 17 premiere date hopes, plus some possible story discussion? Consider this article our jumping-off point now for everything that could be coming on the series moving forward.

The first order of business to get out of the way here is that there is an official Grey’s Anatomy season 17 renewal at ABC. Sure, you may have a lot of other things to worry about when it comes to the show over the next few weeks, but you don’t have to worry all that much about that. There are more episodes coming!

So as for when they will come, that is where things understandably start to get a little bit more uncertain. Because of everything that is going on in the real world at the moment, there’s no guarantee as to when filming for season 17 will begin. We know season 16 was forced to halt early because of the health crisis going on, and while we’d love to see Ellen Pompeo and the rest of the cast back in the summer, there are no guarantees. We think that the network and producers are going to err on the side of caution here, mostly because there’s no real point in rushing things along.

More information on filming will probably be available a little later in the spring, but one of the larger questions we wonder is this — would the show come back and film the episodes that they’ve already written, or scrap those in favor of starting more from scratch? Because of the nature of what’s going on in the real world now, there’s an inevitability that the writers are going to have to address that in season 17. We wouldn’t be surprised if they came up with a hybrid story, where they mix some story elements that were planned with some new elements that are mixed in there.

