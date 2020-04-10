NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 20 video: Callen, Sam’s stakeout







There’s something very fun about the latest NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 20 sneak peek, and it probably has a lot to do with the premise. Anytime that you’ve got Sam and Callen left to their own devices on a stakeout, there’s going to be a lot of fun that ultimately comes with that.

Luckily, a lot of this is reflected in the sneak peek below! Within this, you can see LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell’s characters actively engaged outside of a house, where the conversation turns eventually to Callen and Anna’s recent trip to Laguna Beach. (Let’s be clear — it’s a very awesome place to visit.) This is a different side of Callen, and at a certain point, it’s a side that Sam doesn’t need to see a lot of while he’s out in the field with him. The laughs stop soon after when the two are told they are jeopardizing an FBI safe house … even though they were asked by the Department of Justice to help out. Soon after that, things quickly descend into chaos and the guys are called on to do some of what they do best.

While we wouldn’t argue that this sneak peek gives away a whole lot when it comes to the overall story for this episode, it does serve as a rather-important reminder that the writers are trying to inject little long-term stories into their procedural cases. Here, one of the things they’re trying to do is remind you of Callen and Anna’s relationship, plus the continued evolution for him that was addressed in a big way back in “Answers.”

