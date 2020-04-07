NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 20 sneak peek: Deeks’ toe drama







Only a show like NCIS: Los Angeles can create an amusing sneak peek based almost entirely around a toe injury — and now, here we are.

If you look below, you can take a look at Sunday night’s new episode “Knock Down,” one that will start off with Eric Beale in a rather strange place. Just remember for a moment here that Nell recently decided to depart the team — it may or may not be forever, so he’s lost the person he spends the bulk of his time with at the office. He’s a little adrift, and then he has a conversation with Deeks — who informs him in a rather amusing fashion about an injury to his big toe that’s left him in a boot. The two exchange some pleasantries, and it’s almost like Deeks wants to make his toe into a subject … without actually admitting to it.

Somehow through all of this, Eric makes it clear that the moment there’s a case, he’ll make sure that Deeks is the first to know. Maybe Marty’s feeling a tad insecure about his field abilities at the moment? Maybe he’s just wanting to have a good time at Eric’s expense? No matter, since the sneak peek ends with Deeks saying “let’s get wierd together” — which should really serve as an official Marty Deeks motto until the end of time.

So what’s happening beyond this preview? Well, per CBS the NCIS LA team will assist the Department of Justice “in the investigation of an arsonist” … which probably means that there will be a lot of action, plus some of the same twists and turns that you’ve come to expect from the show over the years. This is an episode sure to make you smile; the bummer is just that we have so few left now until the end of the season due to what’s going on in the real world.

