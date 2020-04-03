NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 21: More Callen, Anna news!







NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 21 is looking more and more like it will be a critical episode for this story. If nothing else, it’s one that could push the Callen – Anna relationship in some exciting new directions. Through “Murder of Crows,” you could see Chris O’Donnell’s character do his part to make a big move with the woman that he loves. We may not get to see the end result of it until next season, but this could prove to be a good foundation.

Beyond just that, though, this episode is going to also feature another action-packed case and then also some important stuff for Deeks career-wise. For more on all of this, be sure to check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 21 synopsis below:

“Murder of Crows” – NCIS helps a former NCIS tech operator search for her missing ex-partner, when they fear he might be working with the gun runners they failed to take down years ago. Also, Callen reveals to Sam that he’s about to put down roots with Anna, and Deeks reels when his bar gets a negative review, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, April 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

It remains to be seen if we’re going to actually see Nell within this episode, but we do think it’s worth pointing out that Renee Felice Smith is mentioned still as a part of the cast in the press release. We’re not looking at her recent exit as a goodbye — at least not yet. There’s likely more to this story, and we’re intrigued to see how it all pans out over the course of the next few weeks.

