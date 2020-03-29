NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 20 return date hopes







Are you interested in learning the NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 20 return date … or at the very least what it could be? Go ahead and consider this article your source for at least some of that!

One of the things that we should point out here is that no matter what sort of confusing scheduling plan CBS has in the future, there will be no new episode next week. There will be some episodes after that, but the specific air date is subject to change. The network could still decide that they want to hold out for a while to see what the best return date could be. We know that they value, for example, having new episodes in May.

For now, though, let’s go ahead and say this — per The Futon Critic, there is an NCIS: Los Angeles episode planned for Sunday, April 12. This is one that carries with it the title of “Knock Down,” and there is one planned after the fact currently titled “Murder of Crows.” We have no doubt that there are some stories still to tell in these two hours, in particular when it comes to the structure of the team moving forward. It’s been such a revolving door this season, with characters coming and going for a wide array of different reasons. We’ve seen stories without Deeks, stories without Eric, and we’re just now starting to get used to having the character of Fatima around full-time.

At some point before we get to the end of the season, it would also absolutely be nice to learn a little bit more about an NCIS: Los Angeles season 12. For now, the renewal status of this show is up in the air, with the same being said for the vast majority of them on CBS. It remains to be seen if there is going to be any significant impact that the current health crisis has on the network’s decision-making.

