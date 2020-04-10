MacGyver season 4 episode 9 sneak peek: Riley’s search for source code







Coming up tonight on MacGyver season 4 episode 9, we’re going to be seeing an emotional episode for Mac, without a doubt. Yet, there are some other parts of this story that will prove to be very much painful in their own right. Take, for example, some of what is going to be going on with Riley.

In the new sneak peek below, you can get a good sense of some of what is coming up here as Riley finds herself in a perilous position. Some code that she created in the past is now being used to cause an enormous blackout and, because of that, she has to find a way in order to stop it. Who better to save the day than her?

Unfortunately, the problem is that in order for Riley to accurately save the day, she’s going to need the source code … and she doesn’t have direct access to it. Within this episode, be prepared to see her doing her part to reach out to people from her past. Is that going to be easy? Hardly. One of these people may be off the grid entirely. The other person may not be altogether interested in talking to Riley.

What we’re excited about entering this episode is an opportunity for Tristin Mays to have some great material — meanwhile, we’re expecting a few moments between Mac and Riley where they both are desperately trying to get some solutions to an escalating problem. Riley has to deal with her own code being used against her and some of the harm that could come from that; meanwhile, Mac will still be mourning the loss of his father, and that is not going to be an easy thing for him to get over. How in the world could it be? (We still wanna believe that Oversight could be out there still, but there are no guarantees…)

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to MacGyver, including another sneak peek all about Mac

How do you think Riley is going to be able to sort some of this out on MacGyver season 4 episode 9?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







