MacGyver season 4 episode 9 sneak peek: More File 47 questions







Tomorrow night’s MacGyver season 4 episode 9 could prove to be one of the most emotional that we’ve seen … and there are a lot of different reasons for that.

Take, primarily, the apparent death of Mac’s father. While we’re not sure that the character is actually gone (there’s still no body that we have seen), clearly Mac has to believe that he’s gone and for the time being, so do we. He’s mourning the loss of a man he was just starting to get to know again, and it’s someone who clearly had heroic intentions.

Yet, there are still some things that Mac’s father did keep from him for most of his life, including the idea of File 47. This “Reset” protocol could have been used in a very particular set of circumstances, and it’s something that Aunt Gwendolyn seems to be interested in on some level. (The sudden presence of “Auntie Gwen,” to go along with the sudden loss, are both probably reasons for Mac’s sudden emotional upheaval.)

By the end of this episode, we’re hoping that there will be a chance to see more information on File 47 — Mac is clearly thinking about in the sneak peek below (via SpoilerTV), but before he has a chance to act on it in any way, in comes Riley with the rest of the Phoenix Foundation. While there’s going to be a mission within this episode, we’d be willing to wager that they are there mostly in order to care for their friend. They recognize that he’s hurting and they are the most important people in his life. Maybe they can help him to see a light at the end of the tunnel where it may not be so clear that there is one otherwise.

Get your tissues at the ready, and prepare for another episode that will hopefully go down within the MacGyver history books on Friday night. We’re excited to dive into it!

