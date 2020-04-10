Station 19 season 3 spoilers: Grey’s Anatomy plots may be edited out







One of the big questions that we had about the future of Station 19 season 3 this week was rather simple: What happens to the Grey’s Anatomy crossovers? How do you make some of those stories work, given that the firefighter drama filmed its whole season whereas Grey’s was forced to shut down early? This is a complicated situation, to say the least.

As many of you out there probably know at this point, the majority of Station 19 episodes this season have either featured a cameo from the flagship show or a storyline that carried over to the show that followed. Yet, some of these stories could now feel a little bit incomplete. There could theoretically be a thread introduced at Station 19 that isn’t picked up on at all over on the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

We wondered what the solution here was going to be, and rest assured that there will be a solution in some shape or form.

Speaking on this subject to TVLine, executive producer Krista Vernoff (who runs both shows) confirmed that there will be some “crossover” elements that could be edited out of upcoming Station 19 episodes this season. Yet, there will still probably be at least a few leftover hints as to where they were planning to take Grey’s Anatomy moving forward. It’s probably hard to remove all of that given that the two shows did come to share as much DNA through the entirety of this season.

We already know that there are some Grey’s Anatomy stories that are now going to be saved until we get around to season 17 — take, for example, the baby name for Amelia and Link’s son. We do wonder if some others are going to be left behind.

Meanwhile, we imagine that the next few episodes of Station 19 are going to be revolving heavily around the death of Andy’s father Pruitt, who risked his life in order to ensure that he could save his daughter and some other firefighters after they became lost in a storage facility. He may have died, but he did so in the most heroic way possible.

