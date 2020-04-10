Manifest season 3: What’s next with Michaela and Jared?







At the moment, we still don’t quite know if there is going to be a Manifest season 3 over on NBC. We know that we’d like for there to be more of the show, but for the time being, we recognize that there are no guarantees.

In the event that the series does come back for more installments, we know that there are a number of issues that need to be addressed. Take, for example, the status of Michaela and Jared. Given that she just married Zeke (who miraculously managed to survive the events of the finale), you have to imagine that they will continue to move forward together. Yet, that doesn’t mean that she and Jared need to stay at odds … or at least oscillating back and forth between getting along and not. We pretty much saw everything imaginable for them over the home stretch of season 2.

For some more news when it comes to Manifest in video form, be sure to watch some more coverage of the finale below. After you do that, be sure to then subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our series playlist.

So what’s the goal for these two characters moving forward? How can Michaela and Jared patch things up in a more permanent way? Check out some of what executive producer Jeff Rake had to say to TVLine:

“Season 3 is all about rehabilitating the relationship between Michaela and Jared as each of them challenge themselves to try to be ‘friends without benefits,’ to try to have the strength and the discipline to allow their relationship to evolve to a place where she can both have a really honest, sexy, romantic, emotionally fulfilling marriage with Zeke, but at the same time, still have a place for Jared.”

We definitely think this is the best place for Manifest to be — a new season means a new opportunity to see relationships in different place. Now, we just have to wait and see if that renewal happens.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Manifest, including more on the show’s renewal odds

What do you want to see when it comes to Michaela and Jared’s story on Manifest season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below, and then also remember to stick around to get some more news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







