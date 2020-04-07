Manifest season 3, All Rise season 2 renewal odds boosted by ratings







If you’re hoping for a Manifest season 3 or an All Rise season 2 renewal, we do think that the latest ratings are a cause for optimism. How so? Let’s go ahead and break a little bit of that information down further.

Let’s start here with Manifest — last night’s finale drew a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also more than 4.58 million viewers. These are the best live totals for the NBC drama since the premiere episode, and it shows that there is still a desire and commitment to this story. It also demonstrates further that roughly the same viewership watched the show the whole way through, even though some may have dipped out on live viewing along the way. (There was no The Good Doctor last night, and that may have benefited the show’s performance to some extent.)

For more video thoughts on the Manifest finale, be sure to check out the latest below! Once you check that out, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist.

The renewal future of Manifest is going to be complicated, and we imagine that there are a lot of components to it. NBC doesn’t have full ownership in the show, but it does have a devoted following who would love to see further twists play out. It’s also a great midseason entry if they don’t want to put it on the fall schedule. We think it could go either way, but we’re doing our best to remain hopeful.

Meanwhile, last night’s new episode of All Rise over on CBS ended up drawing a 0.7 rating and close to 6.1 million viewers — drawing its biggest live audience ever despite airing opposite The Voice. This is a series that, by virtue of its growing viewer total, could have a good chance of coming back. It’s also one with a procedural-enough nature that it could keep viewers over time. There are also plans, if you missed it, to do a special “virtual” episode using a lot of technology like Zoom and Facetime. That is something you can read more about over here; it is currently scheduled to air in May.

What did you end up watching on TV Monday night?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







