New Amsterdam season 2 finale sneak peek: Iggy’s tough patient







The New Amsterdam season 2 finale may not have been written as the finale, but it’s coming on Tuesday regardless. This is going to be a big installment, one that will show how the hospital reacts to another shocking situation. This time around, they’re going to have to stop a number of different patients who are suddenly crashing out.

For the sake of the new sneak peek below, though, we’re taking a closer look at a belief system — or, at least what Iggy is going to be going through. Here, you see him engaging in a difficult conversation with a man whose problems seem to be stemming from firearms — and it’s something that he has a very different opinion on seemingly from the doctor. He doesn’t want to be there, and he thinks as though Iggy is judging him on the basis of his own political beliefs. This attitude means that it’s almost possible in order to ensure that Iggy can get through to him, though we’re sure that he will try with every fabric of his being.

Then again, this is all just a part of Iggy’s job — it may be a challenge, but he nonetheless has to find a way to get through to every single patient that walks in to his door. He needs to figure out what makes this guy tick, why he acts the way that he does, and how to find a way in order to ensure that the two can have a real, honest conversation. It doesn’t feel as though this is the sort of dude who is going to be extremely open to therapy, so that could be quite the challenge within their sessions.

We’d anticipate some sort of resolution for this story over the course of the episode. Yet, we’re not so confident about the remainder of the season. It’s really hard to be when you think a little bit about everything that was set up before filming was forced to stop.

