New Amsterdam season 2 finale promo: Everything is crashing







For the second straight week, there is no New Amsterdam airing on NBC tonight … but there is still something more coming this season. An outbreak-themed episode has been scrapped because of the times we are living in, but you will still see on April 14 an installment entitled “A Matter of Seconds.” The primary theme of this story is going to seeing what happens when patients start crashing at the hospital. Is there anything that can be done … and will the doctors figure things out in time?

Because this was not originally meant to be the final episode of the season, it’s hard to project just what sort of answers we’re going to see during this hour. For example, it remains unclear if we’re going to be seeing Floyd Reynolds back anytime soon, and we also have a lot to learn about the personal lives of many doctors. The promo below revolves a little bit more around the medical crisis, and the urgency that some of the doctors are going to be under to try and figure things out.

Below, CarterMatt has the full New Amsterdam season 2 finale with some more news as to what’s coming up — if you haven’t seen it already:

FINAL EPISODE OF SEASON TWO – When multiple patients throughout the hospital begin to show similar, alarming symptoms, Sharpe and Bloom scramble to figure out the root of the issue. Iggy tries to create peace for a divorced couple in a dangerous situation and Kapoor experiences a flirtatious encounter. Meanwhile, Max meets a child with a rare muscular disease and desperately tries to get him into the only clinical trial in the country that could extend his life.

While this episode wasn’t meant to be the finale, we do think that you’re going to be seeing some of what this show does best — showcase that there are heroes working in the medical field and risking a lot to get the right answers. It’s that sort of aspiration that we need in these difficult times.

