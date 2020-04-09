SEAL Team season 3 spoilers: All about Clay’s new post







Following last night’s SEAL Team season 3 episode, it’s clear that the Clay character finds himself in a difficult spot. He’s separated from Bravo Team, and because of that, he’ll be working with a different group of people. It’s a hard situation for him — maybe it’s a spot where he can be useful to others, but it’s also highly dangerous and this is someone who’s already almost seen his military career come to a close.

Rest assured that Max Thieriot is still going to have a role on the series moving forward — similar to what’s going with Sonny right now, though, he may just be removed from some other main characters for some time. Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what Max himself had to say about the story that is coming:

Obviously, he gets sent to [a combat outpost], and it’s in one of the worst places you can be in Afghanistan. Guys who don’t have the proper tactics, weapons, they’re outmanned and outgunned and stuck on a mountainside, and he gets sent out there. He goes through some things there where all of a sudden, he understands some of the sacrifice that has to be made. He sees things from a different perspective after his time there with these guys, who are not guys from the SEAL teams.

Is it possible that being in this environment will cause Clay to look at his own world differently? Maybe. It certainly could be a situation where he just recognizes more of what people like Jason have to take on and it allows the two to see more eye to eye. The unfortunate truth is with the limited number of episodes we’re getting the season, we have to deal with the reality that there may not be full closure for this or any other storyline this season. Luckily, we feel reasonably optimistic that a season 4 will be coming up … though we gotta wait for a full announcement from CBS.

