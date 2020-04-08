SEAL Team season 3 episode 18 return date pushed back at CBS







We’ve stressed over the last little while that flexibility is going to be key for just about any TV fan out there. Like all of us, networks are trying to figure out what to do with some of their shows like SEAL Team on the fly. There are programming needs to fill, and there are also financial needs. With low advertising rates at the moment due to the crisis, it does make some sense for networks to hold onto shows for a little while.

So how is this going to be impacting the David Boreanaz military drama? Well, originally SEAL Team season 3 episode 18 was going to be premiering on CBS next week; alas, that’s no longer going to happen. Instead, the air date for “Edge of Nowhere” has been pushed back to April 22. It’s not an extremely long delay over at CBS, but it is a delay still nonetheless.

Want to get a few more details about what is coming up story-wise? Then be sure to check out the full synopsis:

“Edge of Nowhere” – Bravo Team searches for a new terrorist group leader who is orchestrating violent resistance to peace negotiations in Afghanistan. Also, Clay learns what it means to be a leader and Sonny works to repair his relationship with his father in Texas, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, April 22 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

This episode is going to be a remainder of everything that Bravo is trying to do to keep the peace in the Middle East. This is not a job that we’re going to be see complete in this episode; it may never be fully done, but we should see it play out through the Bravo lens through the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile, we’re also going to be left to wonder through this episode as to whether or not Sonny can find a sense of peace in Texas with his family. We like to think that he’ll be back with Bravo eventually, but it should be nice to see him reconcile a part of his past beforehand. Fingers crossed that this can happen.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SEAL Team, including other insight all about what’s ahead

What do you want to see on SEAL Team season 3 episode 18, let alone the remainder of the season?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







