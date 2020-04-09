Station 19 season 3: Is tonight the finale, as it is with Grey’s Anatomy?







We know there’s been a good bit of confusion about the future of Station 19 on ABC, just like there has been with almost every single show out there in these uncertain times. Many series were forced to shut down production early, and that includes its sister show Grey’s Anatomy. We give a lot of credit to the producers of these two shows, who had to line stories up despite them often filming at different times. (Episodes of Station 19 that you’re seeing now were actually filmed earlier than their Grey’s Anatomy counterparts/continuations.)

For those who are worried that the firefighter drama is going to be ending soon, here’s some verification that it’s not — tonight is not the finale of Station 19, and to go along with that, it actually has a number of episodes still to go. It was able to go so much deeper into its season due to its scheduling, and according to Deadline its finale is slated to air on May 14. There is a slight schedule change coming, though, as it will be airing at 9:00 p.m. Eastern rather than 8:00 for the rest of the season. That is a move coming about mostly due to Grey’s Anatomy saying goodbye for the season. (Both have already been renewed for more episodes.)

The one question we definitely are left wondering is this: Given the shared-universe nature of these shows, will Station 19 set up crossover stories for the rest of the show that won’t be addressed again later? Let’s say that it filmed an episode in February that Grey’s Anatomy was going to film the second part of in March, only for filming to shut down. It would take some creative editing to figure out this messy situation. (Yet, in these unprecedented times, everyone is probably prepared for whatever is thrown their way.)

Remember that episodes of both shows are airing tonight on ABC, and with Station 19 in particular we get the sense that some serious danger is coming for at least one of the primary firefighters.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the next Station 19 episode

What do you want to see on Station 19 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to also stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







