Station 19 season 3 episode 12 spoilers: Will someone die?







Next week on Station 19 season 3 episode 12, you’re going to be seeing (big surprise) more crossover from the world of Grey’s Anatomy. For the second straight week, Jesse Williams will be appearing as Jackson Avery! Yet, the circumstances that surround it this time around may be a little bit different. Jackson is going to be around this time to help Ben on something new — it may have something to do with a fire, but not directly. Let’s not get too crazy here and think that Jackson, all of a sudden, is going to be putting on a jacket and running into burning buildings.

Yet, there are a number of different issues that are at hand within this episode, and we’re excited to see a number of them play out! For more, remember to take a look at the full Station 19 season 3 episode 12 synopsis that CarterMatt has below:

“I’ll Be Seeing You” – The Station 19 crew battles a storage facility fire with growing complications, and Dr. Jackson Avery pops over from Grey Sloan and ends up collaborating with old pal Ben Warren on a new episode of “Station 19,” airing THURSDAY, APRIL 9 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

For those curious, Jesse Williams is not the only familiar face you will be seeing turn up over the course of this hour! There are also going to be opportunities to see appearances from characters like Carina (makes sense, given her relationship with Maya) and then also Nico. The latter is a little bit surprising given the recent breakup that he had with Levi. We honestly weren’t even that sure just how much more of him we were even going to be seeing.

Because this episode is not being promoted in advance as the finale, odds are you will have a chance to see more of Station 19 beyond what you see here. We’ll have more news on that over time, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled…

The promo that aired after tonight is a little more concerning, as it suggested that we could be losing a character at some point before the episode ends. Be forewarned…

