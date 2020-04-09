Are Rob Lowe, Ryan Murphy working on Tiger King scripted series?







Tiger King is the phenomenon that just won’t go away — at least just yet. The project has taken Netflix by storm, and early numbers signal that it is one of the streaming service’s potentially most-popular projects. Anytime that you can be compared to something like Stranger Things, you gotta consider it to be very much a plus.

Of course, the popularity of an unscripted show like this does make a lot of other people wonder how to best capitalize on the popularity. Prior to Netflix even releasing the show, there was a project in the works that was set to feature Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin. Now, we’re also hearing more about a series from Ryan Murphy that could star Rob Lowe as Joe Exotic.

When Lowe first posted the image below on his Instagram, it was easy to just write it off as a little bit of social-media fun at a time when a lot of people are bored. However, the narrative around this is starting to change. According to Deadline, Lowe and Murphy (who work together already on 9-1-1: Lone Star) are talking about a potential project where Rob would play the aformentioned main character. Yet, these are very early discussions, and nothing may actually come from it. We would imagine that the project would be at Netflix given that this is where Murphy has an overall deal.

So, would the streaming service want both a scripted and unscripted version of the same thing? That’s something we don’t quite have an answer to as of yet, but we’d be very much curious to find out in time. We feel like if something does ever come to light on this, we’ll know about it before too long.

Would you watch a Tiger King scripted TV series starring Lowe?

