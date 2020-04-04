Tiger King: Is Netflix adding one more episode to Joe Exotic saga?







There’s no question that Tiger King has generated all sorts of attention over the past few weeks. The Netflix documentary series has brought an insane amount of attention to the Joe Exotic case, and also garnered a lot of celebrity fans at the same time. Take, for example, Justin Turner of all people.

In a post on Twitter (see below), Jeff Lowe says in a cameo message to the Los Angeles Dodgers star that there will be one more episode of Tiger King coming, and it could be available at some point very soon. The thing about this show is that since it is based on real events, it can also evolve depending on whatever happens in the headlines. Also, there is probably an awareness of its surging popularity. There is still a chance at a season 2 down the road, as well.

As for how much more of this saga there can really be, we know that a fictionalized version of the tale is also coming with Kate McKinnon reportedly set to play Carole Baskin. We know that the future of many projects may be delayed at the moment by what is going on in the real world … but hey, at least we’ve still got Tiger King. We like to think that this alone should satisfy people for at least a good while.

As for why this particular project got so popular in the first place, we attribute it to the odd subject matter, the popularity of the true-crime genre in general, but then also the oh-so-simple fact that people are indoors looking for something that is probably the total opposite of what they are currently doing. Tiger King largely fits that bill, and it’s something new that everyone can watch at the same time and get into. It’s a conversation-starter, even if a lot of those conversations prove to be rather odd.

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!! 🚨BREAKING NEWS FOLKS🚨 There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing [email protected] pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020

