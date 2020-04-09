Is Max Thieriot leaving SEAL Team, & is Clay leaving Bravo?







Is Max Thieriot leaving SEAL Team, and is his character of Clay about to depart Bravo? We do have these questions after tonight. How could he not? There’s a chance that he could be finding a new home for himself elsewhere on the chain of command, and there is some tension that is clearly starting to bubble over between him and Jason.

With any team, one of the most important things is always that it runs smoothly. That’s something we hope pans out eventually with Clay and Jason, but we’re definitely not there yet. We’re at a point instead where it just seems like Clay’s actions are pointing him to a different place. He’s an adaptable guy, and a little bit of a risk-taker. He’s already been in some of the worst spots imaginable, and we saw a lot of that play out last year. We do wonder how much of that, if any, is informing some of the current decisions he makes. It’s honestly rather hard to not have it coursing through your mind.

One of the big questions that we’re going to left the wonder in the midst of everything going on with Clay is with his girlfriend — is there something amiss with their relationship? Is he being taken for a metaphorical ride? Or, is this just a relationship that is pushing him away from the life that he’s known? We gotta admit that we’re not sure that there will be answers over the final episodes of this season, especially since we’re probably not getting the finale as it was once planned. Hopefully, we’ll have answers in due time … but there’s nothing that suggests that Max is gone from the show for good right now.

Also, SEAL Team does have a way of making us antsy with cast departures when they end up sticking around. That could very well be the case here again.

