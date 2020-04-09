





There are a lot of noteworthy events that are transpiring at the moment on Chicago Fire, and that included the wedding of Joe Cruz and Chloe tonight!

Beyond that, though, there are questions lining up when it comes to the long-term future of the NBC series, and that includes whether or not we could be seeing Emily Foster eventually become more of Chicago Med character down the road. Think about her history in medicine, and the path that she was on before she became a paramedic. She’s said that she is content in her job, but there was a little moment in tonight’s episode where Will Halstead told her she “missed her calling” due to some of the work that she was able to do in the field.

Does this mean that Chicago Med could be picking Foster up down the road? Hardly, but we like to think there was a reason why this was included in the episode. It could be something that is entertained more over time, especially since the One Chicago universe does tend to have a great deal of flux to it. We have seen characters jump between shows before, with perhaps the most notable example being Jon Seda heaving over to Chicago Justice after being on Chicago PD, only to then go back full-time to Chicago PD when his other show got canceled. Seeing Annie Ilonzeh move from Chicago Fire to Chicago Med would make some sense … but we’re not altogether sold on wanting to see Brett have to get yet another partner.

While we wouldn’t bank on anything happening here for sure with Foster, we’d at least argue it’s something to have on your radar as a One Chicago fan … at least for the remaining episode of the season. For the time being, nothing is confirmed.

Do you want to see Foster stick around on Chicago Fire, or eventually go over to Chicago Med?

