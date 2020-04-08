The Resident season 3 finale: Is Barrett Cain getting fired?







Tonight on The Resident season 3 finale, the Fox drama chose to finally lift the veil on its most-recent antagonist in Dr. Barrett Cain. What we learned was that this man had a past, and was at one point not a power-hungry, bitter guy who had to find a way to be the best at all costs.

Unfortunately, the person who we learned the info from did not end up making it out of the finale in one piece. We’re talking here about Justine, a woman from his past who Barrett was determined to save. He refused to give up on the case and that he was going to find a way to save both her and Derek, Kit’s son-in-law who desperately needed his help after some of his own prior mistakes.

For some more video thoughts, be sure to watch some of the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and view our show playlist.

Yet, Cain over-worked himself — he was able to save Derek, but not so much Justine. Had he handed it off earlier, would she still be alive? It’s hard to imagine, but we learned from her that he was a former football star who after an injury, grew angry and eventually had to find a following elsewhere. He had it here, but he did not have all that much of a happy ending.

As for some of what we saw elsewhere within this episode, it was clear through the time Mina spent around AJ that there are some feelings there, even if there is a hesitancy to fully explore them. Conrad and the rest of the doctors were seemingly able to halt the super-bug, ensuring that everyone could at least breathe easier for a few minutes. Conrad visited his father to pass along the news, but admitted he had to become something he didn’t love in order to save the day.

Yet, there is still a larger problem here: The super-bug story ended up became local news. Logan was irate after the fact, and that led to an epic argument between him and Barrett over who is at fault here. We’re probably going to see a battle between the two, and Logan is already looking to throw Barrett under the bus in order to turn Conrad into a hero. He wants him to be the public face, and that’s an apple for him to bite. He gets real power, but from a not-so-great source … and that is your cliffhanger for now.

Related News – Is The Resident returning for a season 4?

What did you think about The Resident season 3 finale overall?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below. Also, remember here to also stick around for some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







