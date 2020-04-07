The Resident season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox? Current odds







Following tonight’s finale, should you expect a season 4 renewal for The Resident? Or, is it going the TV way of the dodo? Within this piece, we can at least offer up our first take on what is a quite-complicated renewal situation … as many of them often are.

For the time being, let’s start with the hard facts — there is no official renewal for season 4 at the moment. Yet, at the moment we’re cautiously optimistic. Why wouldn’t we be? Fox has shown a good bit of loyalty to The Resident over time, and even with limited programming hours we still think they’re going to need some more shows to fill holes in the schedule. Think about it — Deputy and Almost Family have already been canceled and Empire is ending. That is three hour-long shows already gone, and the fate of Prodigal Son has yet to be revealed. (We’re pretty much convinced that the 9-1-1 franchise, plus The Masked Singer, are coming back for more.) Fox needs shows, and The Resident remains a viable player both in America and also globally.

To date, the numbers for season 3 are solid — think in terms of a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic and also just under 4 million live viewers. Remember for a moment that this show is in a rather difficult timeslot airing opposite NCIS, The Voice, The Conners, and The Flash. It’s one of the most-competitive spots of any show on TV. Any program that can survive there is worthwhile. It also generates DVR ratings, streams, and tells stories that are very much timely and important.

We hope that there will be news on The Resident season 4 at some point before we get around to the spring — but we also recognize that we have to be somewhat patient here. Because of what’s going on in the world, the typical way of doing things for major networks is out the window. (It pretty much is for all aspects of life.)

