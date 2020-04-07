Chicago Fire season 8 spoilers: How will Casey support Brett?







As we get into Chicago Fire season 8 once more on NBC Wednesday night, there is a lot to prepare for. Take, for example, getting a chance to see Cruz’s wedding! That will be a happy affair and a chance for the series to do something a little bit different.

(If you didn’t know, we have an interview with Joe Minoso about the upcoming event — be sure to visit the link here.)

On the flip side, however, there are some especially hard times coming in this episode — and we’re looking mostly towards the character of Sylvie Brett here. At the end of this past episode, we ended up seeing the death of her biological mother — right when she was getting to know her, everything changed. This tragedy will define her, and there are some other wrinkles to it — take, for example, the arrival of her half-sister into the world and the presence of Scott, said half-sister’s father.

Because of all of this, Brett is going to need a little bit of support … and a good bit of that could come courtesy of Casey. Will the two get closer? Maybe, but that doesn’t mean that they will inch towards becoming a couple. There are just some seeds that may be sewn here that pave the way to the future. For some more scoop on that subject, check out what executive producer Derek Haas has to say to TVLine:

“He’s been there for her this whole time. That isn’t going to change … Where it goes from there, you’ll have to watch and find out.”

We do think that there’s a lot of hope for Casey and Brett, especially with there being three more seasons on tap for the show. At this point, though, it’s really all about the slow build. With this season ending early, there’s maybe less of a chance something big will happen this time around … but hopefully, there will be some sort of development here that gives us a sense of what’s ahead.

